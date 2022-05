Outgoing President Moon Jae-in delivers a farewell speech to the public at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, 09 May 2022, as his single five-year term is set to end the same day. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L), alongside his wife Kim Jung-sook, offers a silent prayer to pay tribute to deceased officials of the provisional government in exile during the Japanese colonial rule of Korea in the early 20th century, at Hyochang Park in Seoul, South Korea, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) burns incense to pay tribute to South Korean patriotic martyrs and war dead at the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday called for the resumption of inter-Korean talks on his last day in office amid growing tensions on the peninsula after North Korea tested weapons in a renewed urgency this year.

"Peace is a condition of survival for us, a condition of prosperity," Moon said in his farewell speech.