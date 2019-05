US President Donald J. Trump (L) walks on deck with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) during a visit to the Japanese Navy destroyer J.S Kaga (DDH-184), in Yokosuka, Japan, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/POOL

US President Donald Trump (C) waves beside First Lady Melania (C) as they depart at the Haneda International airport in Tokyo, Japan, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (L) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) during a visit to Japanese and US troops aboard Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's (JMSDF) helicopter carrier DDH-184 Kaga at JMSDF Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, Japan, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/POOL

US President Donald J. Trump departs the deck in Marine One after a visit to the Japanese Navy destroyer J.S Kaga (DDH-184), in Yokosuka, Japan, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (R) walks on deck with First Lady Melania (L) during a visit to the Japanese Navy destroyer J.S Kaga (DDH-184), in Yokosuka, Japan, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/POOL

In Japan, Trump vows to make US military might stronger than ever

The president of the United States on Tuesday boasted of the American military might and vowed to make it more powerful than ever as he ended his four-day visit to Japan.

Donald Trump spoke to hundreds of crew members aboard a US naval ship docked at a Japanese port of Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, on Memorial Day observed every year on the last Monday of May to remember and honor service members who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.