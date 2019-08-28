A massive hoarding of a state-run life insurance firm welcomes you with “guaranteed peace” as you step out of the arrival pavilion at an airport in Indian Kashmir. But outside of this mainly defense aerodrome, the peace that prevails is that of a graveyard.

The Himalayan region has been under a complete lockdown for more than three weeks now after the Indian government ended the semi-autonomous status of the Muslim-majority territory that is disputed between India and Pakistan and has been the flash point for two of the three wars between the nuclear power South Asian neighbors.