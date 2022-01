Health workers conduct antigen testing to screen for possible COVID-19 cases among citizens inside a Catholic church in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 12 January 2022. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A health worker prepares a dose of the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine at a school used as an inoculation center in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 22 December 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

People not vaccinated against Covid-19 are banned from using public transport in Metropolitan Manila while Alert Level 3 or higher is in force, the Philippines government announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport said that the "no vaccination, no ride" order is in line with President Rodrigo Duterte's movement restriction policies on the unvaccinated, which were previously announced to stop the rising infections as a result of the Omicron variant.