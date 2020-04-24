A group of men wait for their turn to collect financial aid in Islamabad, Pakistan on 22 April 2020 (issued Apr. 24, 2020). EFE/JAIME LEON

Razia Bibi, who works as a cleaner on a meager salary, has lost her livelihood due to the coronavirus epidemic, and must now survive along with her six children on $75 the Pakistan government is disbursing to each of 12 million low-income families as part of an economic stimulus package.

Razia, 48, has been unable to reach the houses where she worked as a cleaner every day while her husband, a daily wage laborer, has also become unemployed since Mar. 23 when the government enforced a strict lockdown to stem the Covid-19 outbreak. EFE-EPA