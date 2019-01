Pope Francis is seen on screen leading a vigil during the World Youth Day (WYD) at the Campo San Juan Pablo II-Metro Park in Panama City, Jan.26, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

Pope Francis (R) arrives in the Pope-mobile for the evening vigil with pilgrims participating in the World Youth Day (WYD) at the Campo San Juan Pablo II-Metro Park in Panama City, Jan.26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Pope Francis (R) gestures during the evening vigil with pilgrims participating in the World Youth Day (WYD) at the Campo San Juan Pablo II-Metro Park in Panama City, Jan.26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

A pilgrim waves a flag as they and other attend the evening vigil with Pope Francis at the Campo San Juan Pablo II-Metro Park in Panama City, Jan.26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Pope Francis Saturday urged the youth to be the influencers of the 21st Century like the Virgin Mary who was the influencer of God and became the most influential woman in history with her "yes".

At a vigil ceremony to mark World Youth Day celebrations in Metro Park outside Panama City, the Pope struck a chord with youth and chose to speak their language while delivering a speech in front of an estimated crowd of 600,000 people.