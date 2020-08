Image of Rafic Hariri in a building in Sidon, his hometown in southern Lebanon. EPA-EFE/Isaac J. Martín

Image of Rafik Hariri in a building in Sidon, his hometown in southern Lebanon. EPA-EFE/Isaac J. Martín

In Rafik Hariri's home city, the book on his murder is closed

After a 15-year wait, the sentencing of an alleged member of Hezbollah for the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri has closed the book on the crime in his home city Sidon.

Rafik Hariri Boulevard leads to the old market of Sidon, 50 km (31 mi.) south of Beirut.