A handout photo made available by the Vicente Ferrer Foundation shows Indian girl Boya Saguna posing with her bicycle outside her school in Karutlapalli, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, India, Mar. 7, 2019 (issued Mar 8, 2019). EPA-EFE/VICENTE FERRER FOUNDATION

A handout photo made available by the Vicente Ferrer Foundation shows Indian girl Jenne Rosa posing with her bicycle outside her school in Karutlapalli, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, India, Mar. 7, 2019 (issued Mar. 8, 2019). EPA-EFE/VICENTE FERRER FOUNDATION

A handout photo made available by the Vicente Ferrer Foundation shows Indian girls riding their bicycle on their way to school in Karutlapalli, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, India, Mar. 7, 2019 (issued Mar. 8, 2019). EPA-EFE/VICENTE FERRER FOUNDATION

Until two months ago, Boya Saguna used to walk five kilometers each day with bruised and blistered feet to reach her school in a south Indian dusty village. But now she chases her dream of becoming a computer engineer riding a bicycle.

Walking long distance every day, Boya, 14, was at the verge of dropping out - almost a norm in a country where thousands of girls give up their studies by the time they turn teenagers. But she didn't.