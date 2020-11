Michael Breitenbach (C) of Philadelphia, gets emotional while listening to the song 'God Bless America' while standing with other supporters of President Trump who are questioning, without evidence, the legitimacy of the state's vote counting, gather outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 06 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks during a press conference after Joe Biden was declared as winner of the 2020 Presidential Election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 07 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

US President Donald J. Trump responds to a question from the news media as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 September 2020 (reissued 06 November 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

A federal judge on Saturday threw out the most important lawsuit of outgoing president Donald Trump’s campaign in Pennsylvania, dismissing his claims of irregularities with mail-in ballots.

Judge Matthew Brann's decision frees up Pennsylvania counties to certify the result of the Nov. 3 election, for which the deadline is Monday, and confirm president-elect, Joe Biden, as the winner of the battleground state. EFE-EPA