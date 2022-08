U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends a joint press conference with South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo after their meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 04 August 2022. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

In Seoul, Pelosi reaffirms US commitment to North Korea's denuclearization

United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi reaffirmed in Seoul on Thursday her country's commitment to the denuclearization of North Korea and expressed concern about its weapons activity.

Pelosi met Thursday morning with her South Korean counterpart, Kim Jin-pyo, to discuss regional security and the economic outlook, among other things.