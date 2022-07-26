While hundreds of cars queue up for days in front of closed gas stations in Colombo, a cellar at the back of a funeral home serves as a storehouse for fuel, sold in soda bottles by three-wheeled rickshaw drivers running a black market.
In Sri Lanka, black market for fuel thrives amid gasoline shortage
A group of health workers stage a protest after Sri Lankan Army soldiers forcibly evicted protesters from the President's secretariat premises, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 23 July 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Sri Lankan Army soldiers block and guard the access road of the President's secretariat, after the protesters were forcibly evicted from the premises, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 22 July 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Sri Lankan Army soldiers block and guard the access road of the President's secretariat, after the protesters were forcibly evicted from the premises, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 22 July 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Protesters hold placards and shout slogans condemning their forcible eviction from the president's secretariat using security forces in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 25 July 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE