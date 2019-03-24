A placard showing a picture of British Prime Minister Theresa May with Pinocchio's nose during the 'Put it to the People' march in London, Britain, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

For all their political differences, those in the United Kingdom who want to remain a part of the European Union and those who want to leave are commonly bound by at least one mutual sentiment when it comes to talking about Brexit – exasperation.

EFE spoke with a handful of passersby – some from the UK, some from EU countries – in London, the UK's multicultural capital where almost 60 percent of people voted to stay in the EU in the 2016 referendum, to paint a small picture as to what people living there think of the country's ostensibly imminent departure from the bloc.