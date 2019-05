Bhartya Janta Party (BJP) leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures to his supporters at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Bhartya Janta Party (BJP) leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Amit Shah gestures to their supporters at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

The Indian prime minister on Thursday dedicated his landmark electoral victory to the people of India whom he said had reposed their faith in the democratic traditions of the largest democracy in the world by electing him for a second term.

Narendra Modi, who won a landslide triumph to rule India for the next five years, said in his victory speech that voters had secured a win for themselves and their own aspirations for “a new and better India”.