Pittsburgh police and officials continue to work at the Tree of Life synagogue after a mass shooting in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/VINCENT PUGLIESE

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres speaks during a seminar at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

The United Nations' Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack that took place Saturday in a synagogue in Pennsylvania, USA, which left 11 dead and six injured, and said anti-Semitism is a menace to democratic values and peace.

Guterres was “deeply shocked” and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.