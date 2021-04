New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to the press outside Kawiti Glow Worm Caves, near Paihia, New Zealand, 03 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/BEN MCKAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Parliament buildings in Wellington Monday 03 May 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/Marty Melville AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand on Tuesday became the first country in the world to introduce a law that would require the country's financial sector to report the impact of climate change on their businesses.

The law will also require banks, insurers and managers of investment schemes to explain how they will manage climate-related risks and opportunities. EFE