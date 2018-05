Quim Torra (l.), the candidate designated by the former president to suceed him as head of the Catalonia regional government, greets PPC leader Xavier Garcia Albiol after the debate on his inauguration in the Catalan Parliament on May 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alberto Estevez

Quim Torra, the candidate designated by the former president to suceed him as head of the Catalonia regional government, speaks during the debate on his inauguration in the Catalan Parliament on May 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/Quique Garcia

Quim Torra (l.), the candidate designated by the former president to suceed him as head of the Catalonia regional government, votes on his inauguration in the Catalan Parliament on May 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/Quique Garcia

The inauguration of the candidate picked by former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont to succeed him as head the Catalonia regional government will be decided next Monday, since the required absolute majority for the candidate to become president was not reached Saturday.

Puigdemont, the former president of Catalonia, is wanted by Spain for his alleged role in a banned independence referendum.