Tomas Ojea Quintana, U.N. Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea, arrives for a press conference after he presented his report to the 37th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

(FILE) A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) welcoming members of the South Korean delegation during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, Mar. 5, 2018 (issued Mar. 6, 2018). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in North Korea said Monday that the eventual rapprochement related to talks with the regime in Pyongyang should not just center on security issues but also include the human rights situation in the country.

Tomas Ojea Quintana said that rapprochement should not only be centered on security, as there could not be long term peace and security in an environment of impunity and disdain for human rights.