Bogota's Mayor-elect Claudia Lopez gives a press conference on Oct. 28, 2019, in which she says that people in government must understand the needs of society and the reasons for its unrest in order to provide solutions and overcome inequalities. EFE=EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

The mayor-elect of Bogota, Claudia Lopez, said Monday in her first appearance before the press that people in government must understand the needs of society and the reasons for its unrest in order to provide solutions and overcome inequalities.

"Our great concern is to understand the needs behind the social unrest and then deal with them," Lopez said when asked about her position regarding the protests of different social sectors over the past few weeks in Bogota and other Colombian cities.