Although Mexico's government has vowed to do its utmost to locate and identify tens of thousands of missing citizens, a report presented here Thursday reveals the serious complications involved in resolving a myriad of cases and investigating clandestine graves and remains of murder victims.

During the presentation of the study "Violence and Terror: Findings on Clandestine Graves in Mexico 2006-2017," the authors noted that the search for more than 40,000 people officially registered as missing in Mexico is marred by conflicting information provided by authorities.