President of Namibia Hage Geingob attends a plenary session of the World Economic Forum on Africa (WEF) titled Africa: Rising Continent in a Fractured World at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, in Cape Town, South Africa, 05 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NIC BOTHMA

Namibian President Hage Geingob arrives for his inauguration as South African President at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, 25 May 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Siphiwe Sibeko / POOL

Namibia's president as confirmed on Sunday as the winner of the Nov. 27 election, with 56.3 percent of the vote, which means that he and his party, the South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO), will continue to govern the country for another five more years.

Despite a clear victory over his nearest competitors, the levels of support for Hage Geingob were significantly lower than in the 2014 elections, when he received 87 percent of the popular vote. EFE-EPA