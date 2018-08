Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (C) greets Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye (L) at a polling station in Bamako during the second round of the presidential election in Bamako, Mali, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LEGNAN KOULA

The incumbent president of Mali was on Thursday declared the winner of the recent elections and is to remain in power for another five years.

A majority of the population voted in favor of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, popularly known as IBK, in Sunday's second-round vote against Soumaila Cisse.