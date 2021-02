Candidate of the Catalan ERC left wing pro-independence Catalan party and current Catalan regional vice-president Pere Aragones (L) accompanied by Catalan pro-independent party ERC's President Oriol Junqueras (R) addresses a press conference after a meeting to analyze the first election results by the party in Barcelona, Catalonia, north-eastern Spain, after the Catalonian regional elections, 14 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estévez / POOL

Independence movement majority grows in Catalonia as Socialists win at polls

The independence movement increased its majority in the regional elections in Catalonia on Sunday, despite a narrow win by the Socialist Party.

The ultra-right, which had been non-existent in the Catalan parliamentary and political scene, burst into fourth place. EFE-EPA