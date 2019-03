Flags hang from a balcony near the Plaza Mayor in Madrid, Spain, 26 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JAKE THREADGOULD

A pro EU supporter protests outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, 28 March 2019. The British MPs are to debate and vote on the withdrawal agreement only on 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

A pro Brexit supporter protests outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, 28 March 2019. The British MPs are to debate and vote on the withdrawal agreement only on 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

A member of the public watches protesters outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, 28 March 2019. The British MPs are to debate and vote on the withdrawal agreement only on 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

A general view of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, 28 March 2019.The British MPs are to debate and vote on the withdrawal agreement only on 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Tune into the chatter in a Madrid bar and the chances are you will hear the word Brexit several times.

Filter out the Spanish and then the English voices and you stand a real chance of listening to Scottish voices braiding the word into another discussion - independence.