India on Tuesday formally accused Pakistan of killing three of its soldiers, and of over 1,500 ceasefire violations along the border in the disputed territory of Kashmir this year.
"A senior official in the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs and a demarche was made, lodging strong protest at the fatal casualties of Indian soldiers during an attempted cross border infiltration on Oct. 21, 2018," the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.