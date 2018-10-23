An Indian border villager searches amid the rubble of his burnt-out house following an alleged shelling from the Pakistani side of the disputed Kashmir border in the village of Jhora Farm in Ranbir Singh Pura sector, about 35 km from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAIPAL SINGH

An Indian border villager inspects the pockmarked wall of a building damaged by alleged shelling from the Pakistani side of the disputed Kashmir border in Nanga village of Ramgarh sector, about 35 kms from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAIPAL SINGH

India on Tuesday formally accused Pakistan of killing three of its soldiers, and of over 1,500 ceasefire violations along the border in the disputed territory of Kashmir this year.

"A senior official in the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs and a demarche was made, lodging strong protest at the fatal casualties of Indian soldiers during an attempted cross border infiltration on Oct. 21, 2018," the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.