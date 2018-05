An Indian border villager searches amid the rubble of his burnt-out house following an alleged shelling from the Pakistani side of the disputed Kashmir border in the village of Jhora Farm in Ranbir Singh Pura sector, about 35 km from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Indian border villagers take shelter in a government school during alleged shelling from the Pakistani side of the disputed Kashmir border in the village of Jajowal in Ranbir Singh Pura sector about 30 km from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

India on Wednesday accused Pakistan of causing the deaths of four people and injuring another 30 in ceasefire violations in the northern region of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The casualties are the latest in a recent spike in fatal cross-border gunfire exchanges.