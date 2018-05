Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officers salute as they pay tribute to BSF soldier constable Devendra Singh who was killed in an alleged firing from the Pakistan side in Samba sector, at the BSF headquarters in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JAIPAL SINGH

India on Friday accused Pakistan of violating the ceasefire along the international border between the two countries, killing four civilians and a member of the Border Security Force.

Saurabh Parashar, a local police spokesperson, told EFE that, in addition to the five casualties, at least 13 civilians were wounded in gunshots from the Pakistani side.