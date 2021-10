A makeshift pandal dedicated to Covid-19 treatment, hospitals and the doctors and medical personnel in the coronavirus pandemic, is set up for the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, eastern India, 08 October 2021. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

India Tuesday registered 14,313 new coronavirus infections, the lowest daily rise in more than seven months after becoming the global epicenter of the pandemic in April and May.

The daily coronavirus infections have fallen below 15,000 in India for the first time since Mar.2. EFE