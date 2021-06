A man receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine as others wait to get inoculated, at the Chennai Middle School, in Chennai, India, 18 June 2021. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

An Indian woman prepares to get Covid19 vaccine during a vaccination drive for the international travelers in New Delhi, India, 15 June 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian woman gets a shot of covid19 vaccine during a vaccination drive for the international travelers in New Delhi, India, 15 June 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

A woman holds her newborn child as she waits inside a room after receiving a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Government Maternity Hospital, in Chennai, India, 16 June 2021. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

India added less than 60,000 daily coronavirus infections on Sunday for the first time in almost three months after a devastating second wave of the virus that nearly collapsed its fragile healthcare infrastructure.

The federal health ministry data showed that laboratories across the country detected 58,419 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest daily number in 81 days. EFE