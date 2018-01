An Air India airlines aircraft is parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, Dec. 17, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A view of Air India's ticket counter at the domestic airport, in Mumbai, India, May 09, 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An Air India airlines aircraft is parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

India greenlighted foreign airlines to invest up to 49 percent in debt-ridden state carrier Air India, following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

So far, foreign companies were barred from investing in Air India and could only invest up to 49 percent in private carriers.