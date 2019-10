Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (R) and Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (L) hold hands during a meeting at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines, Oct. 18, 2019. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

India’s president met Friday with his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte in the Southeast Asian nation, where both countries signed agreements to strengthen bilateral trade and joint maritime operations among others.

President Duterte welcomed Ram Nath Kovind in Manila on the second day of his official state visit to the Philippines, where they witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding vowing to cooperate on maritime security, tourism and trade between the two nations.