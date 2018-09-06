The United States Secretaries of State and Defense, Mike Pompeo and James Mattis respectively, together with their Indian counterparts, Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday started the first 2 + 2 ministerial dialogue where they will seek to advance their collaboration in defense.
Although the agenda of the meetings in New Delhi has not been released, India and the US have major issues to address particularly regarding the role played by both nations in regional security, in addition to the tensions caused by their relations with third parties, particularly Iran.