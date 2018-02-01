Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) holds his briefcase with Union Budget documents as he leaves the Ministry of Finance for the Parliament House to present the 2018-19 General Budget in New Delhi, India, 01 February 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

The Indian government presented its budget for the next financial year on Thursday, with total expenditure estimated at 24.42 trillion rupees ($383 billion), around 10 percent more than the previous year, and a fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent.

Presenting the budget to parliament for the period from Apr. 1 to Mar. 31, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said it would "focus on strengthening agriculture and the rural economy", as well as provide "good health services to the economically less privileged", care for the elderly, and education.