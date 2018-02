Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) holds his briefcase with Union Budget documents as he leaves the Ministry of Finance for the Parliament House to present the 2018-19 General Budget in New Delhi, India, Feb. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian patient suffering from Tuberculosis (TB) lies on a bed at the Govt. TB Hospital in Bhopal, India, Mar. 24, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/SANJEEV GUPTA

Patients being treated at a government Hospital at Yavatmal, Maharashtra, India, Oct. 08, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

A child of a broom maker plays with rotten vegetables outside his family's make-shift tent in the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 17, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

The Indian government Thursday announced a healthcare plan for 100 million poor families, covering around 500 million people.

Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley announced the plan while presenting the budget for 2018-19 in the Indian parliament, although he left out details of its cost or how it will be financed.