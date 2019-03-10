India is to hold general elections in seven phases between April and May, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday, amid a spike in tensions with neighboring Pakistan.

The first phase of the polls to elect a new Lok Sabha, lower house of parliament, was set to take place between Apr. 11-18, while the following stages were scheduled to run on Apr.18-23, Apr. 29- May 6 and May 12-19, with the final recount slated for May 23, the ECI president, Sunil Arora, said at a press conference in New Delhi.