Members of nomadic Gujjar community shout slogans as they seek justice in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian protesters hold candles and photos of Asifa Bano, an eight-year-old, who was raped and murdered in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, to demand justice in Amritsar, India, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

India has approved the death penalty for rapists of girls below the age of 12 years through an executive order that was published in the Official Gazette on Sunday.

The order, ratified by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday, also amended the criminal law, increasing minimum punishment for rape from 7 to 10 years, and the minimum sentence for raping a minor below 16 years of age to 20 years.