Indian students wait for their turn to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot at Chogle High School in Borivali, in Mumbai, India, 17 January 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian health authorities on Tuesday authorized the emergency use of the first nasal vaccine against Covid-19 developed in India by local lab Bharat Biotech, even as cases have dropped to their lowest in three months.

The Drugs Controller General of India has approved the restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech's recombinant nasal vaccine for adults, Indian health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Twitter.