The prime minister of India wants to double the country's GDP in just five years despite an economic slowdown, according to an ambitious plan the Ministry of Finance unveiled Thursday before the budget presentation, which some experts have described as unrealistic.
The GDP of India will grow 7 percent in the fiscal year 2019-2020, and will maintain a fiscal deficit of 3.4 percent, the Ministry of Finance estimated Thursday during the presentation of the financial study that precedes state budgets each year.