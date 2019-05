Indian security officials guard a vote counting center during the Indian general elections in New Delhi, India, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

People shout slogans as they protest against alleged electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering during the Indian elections, in New Delhi, India, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Bangalore city police commissioner T Suneel Kumar (L) with Manjunath Prasad.N District Election officer & Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner (R), inspect the vote counting center ahead of the election counting process in Bangalore, India, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Indian kite maker Jagmohan Kanojia displays his specially made kites with pictures of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Congress president Rahul Gandhi (R) on them to wish them good luck on the eve of parliamentary election results in Amritsar, India, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Opposition parties have gathered outside Indian Election Commission centers around the country to guard ballot machines ahead of vote counting scheduled for Thursday, after which the results of the 2019 general election will be declared.

In several Indian states, opposition leaders and their followers have kept watch overnight at the entrances to the EC centers and have denounced "suspicious movements" since the last phase of the month-long elections concluded on Sunday.