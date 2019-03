Indian people smeared with colors dance during the Holi festival celebrations in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

A security drone camera flies as Indian devotees dance and play with colored powder during Holi festival celebrations in a Hindu temple far west of Kolkata, Eastern India, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian devotees dance as they play with colored powder during Holi festival celebrations in a Hindu temple far west of Kolkata, Eastern India, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An Indian reveller covered with powdered colors celebrates the Holi festival in Mumbai, India, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An Indian reveller covered with powdered colors celebrates the Holi festival in Mumbai, India, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An Indian reveller covered with powdered colors celebrates the Holi festival in Mumbai, India, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Men, women and children battled it out on the streets of India on Thursday to mark Holi, the annual festival of color.

Millions of Indians across the country celebrated the day in community centers and public places, smearing each other with dry color, colored water, hitting each other playfully with color-filled water balloons and squirting each other with water guns.