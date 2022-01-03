Health authorities in India began Monday vaccinating minors above the age of 15 against the coronavirus, while the country recorded its highest daily infections in three months with a rapid surge in the number of cases of the omicron variant.

Nearly 100,000 people between 15 and 18 years have registered to receive the first dose of Covaxin shot, produced by the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech, according to data from the official Cowin platform, created by the Indian authorities for the management of its vaccination drive.