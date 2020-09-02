India on Wednesday added another 118 mobile applications to a list of apps blocked in the country, most of them Chinese, including the popular game Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), even as border tensions continued between the two neighbors.
A woman plays PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) online game on her mobile phone in New Delhi, India, 02 September 2020. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA
