Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2-R) intorduces Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro (R) to Indian ministers during a ceremonial reception at the Presidential House in New Delhi, India, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) walks with Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro (L) prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro (C) and his daughter Laura (R) pay tribute at the Raj Ghat, Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, in New Delhi, India, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro (C) arrives at a ceremonial reception at the Presidential House in New Delhi, India, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hand with Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro (L) prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) shake hands as President of India Ram Nath Kovind (R) looks on during a ceremonial reception at the Presidential House in New Delhi, India, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro (L) reacts after they signed a series of bilateral agreements at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

India and Brazil inked 15 key agreements to boost ties between the two large but stumbling economies after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on a four-day trip to the South Asian country.

The agreements covering a wide range of areas include deepening cooperation in oil and natural gas, biofuel, cybersecurity, and mutual trade and investment. EFE-EPA