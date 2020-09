People gather to clear the debris in the aftermath of a residential building's collapse in Bhiwandi, outskirts of Mumbai, India, 21 September 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue a survivor from the debris of a residential building which collapsed in the early morning, in Bhiwandi, outskirts of Mumbai, India, 21 September 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

The death toll from a building collapse in the western Indian state of Maharashtra increased to 33 on Wednesday, an official said, as days of intense search and rescue efforts continue amid dimmed hopes for possible survivors.

The four-floor residential building, which was around a 30-year-old structure, collapsed early Monday around 4 am in Bhiwandi, a city in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai. EFE-EPA