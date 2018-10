Indian workers at the construction site of the "Statue of Unity" portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at Kevadia, some 200 kilometers from Ahmadabad, India, Oct 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

The construction work on the world's tallest statue in honor of the 'Iron Man of India', Sardar Patel, one of the founding fathers of the nation, has been completed.

The statue, which stands at 182 meters, is to be inaugurated officially on Oct.31 by the Prime Minister of India.