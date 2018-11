Rescue workers look for victims of a bus crash during an operation on Nov. 24, 2018, at a canal in the Mandya district of the southern Indian state of Karnataka, India. At least 20 people died and an undetermined number were injured in the accident, officials told EFE. EPA-EFE/EPA/STR

People gather around a bus after it fell into a canal in the Mandya district of the southern Indian state of Karnataka on Nov. 24, 2018. At least 20 people died and an undetermined number were injured in the accident, officials told EFE. EPA-EFE/EPA/STR

At least 20 people died and an undetermined number were injured Saturday when the bus they were riding in fell into a canal in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, officials told EFE.

Rescue teams have thus far recovered a score of bodies from the site of the crash in the state's Mandya district, some of which were floating in the water, local police spokesman Sesh Giri said.