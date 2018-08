Indian Muslims boys hug each other after their morning prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in Bangalore, India, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Indian Muslims offer prayers at outside historical Moti Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in Bhopal, India, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

An Indian Muslim offer prayers as he visits the grave of his relative at the cemetery on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in New Delhi, India, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian Muslims girl looks on while others offers special morning prayers for the Kerala floods victims on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in Bangalore, India, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Indian Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid Mosque in the Old quarters of Delhi, India, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

India on Wednesday celebrated Eid-ul-Azha, also known as Id-ul-Zuha or the festival of sacrifice, one of the two most important Muslim festivals, with prayers, offerings and feasts.

Indian Muslims across the country gathered at mosques to offer prayers as well as visit the graves of relatives on the day that also marks the official beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage.