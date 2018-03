A model presents a creation of Indian designers Shyamal and Bhumika during the Amazon India Fashion Week autumn/winter 2018 in New Delhi, India, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Karishma Deepa Sondhi during the Amazon India Fashion Week autumn/winter 2018 in New Delhi, India, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Anikita during the Amazon India Fashion Week autumn/winter 2018 in New Delhi, India, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

The 31st Amazon India Fashion Week entered its second day on Thursday with a special show by the Pearl Academy fashion institute, and a men's show featuring designers Kommal and Ratul Sood, Pawan Sachdeva and Rohit Kamra, while designers Nitin Bal Chauhan and Rina Dhaka closed the day.

This year's event is being held in the Indian capital and has dropped its grand finale and aims to focus more on business.