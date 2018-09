Indian devotees fall after forming a human pyramid to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot), on occasion of the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Sep 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian devotees pray before forming a human pyramid to attempt to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot), during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Sep 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Millions of Hindus on Monday celebrated Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna - one of the most popular deities in the large Hindu pantheon - in India with prayers, chants, games and pilgrimages to holy cities.

Indian leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind wished citizens well on the occasion.