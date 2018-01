A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi (2-R-background), in a retreat meeting with the ASEAN Heads of State and Governments, at President's Palace in New Delhi, India, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT / PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU GOVERNMENT OF INDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An Indian army unit of Punjab soldiers participates in the 69th Republic Day celebration in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

A T72 bridge layer tank is displayed in the 69th Republic Day celebration in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

An Indian army unit holding the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) flags participate in the 69th Republic Day celebration in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Members of the Indian Indo Tibetan Border Police force participates in the 69th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

An Indian army unit participates in the 69th Republic Day celebration in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

India celebrated on Friday the 69th Republic Day to commemorate the promulgation of its constitution with a civilian and military parade and leaders of countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as chief guests.

The capital city once again became the stage on which India displayed its military strength with a large parade that was attended by members of the government, parliament and the judiciary, as well as international dignitaries.