Indian army vehicles move along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer some 81 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 07 September 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

India on Thursday said it reached an agreement with China on disengagement from a Himalayan lake after their months-long deadly military standoff in the disputed eastern Ladakh border region.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told the upper house of the Indian parliament that the pact with the Chinese side "for disengagement in the Pangong lake area envisages that both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner." EFE-EPA